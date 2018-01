LAHORE :Senator and Chairman Pak-China Institute Mushahid Hussain Syed on Sunday said that a new era of development and progress was ushering in Pakistan throug CPEC. Talking to APP, he said that CPEP had emerged as a successful model throughout the world as its mega projects had started bearing fruits, adding it had also played a prominent role in further strengthening Pak-China friendship.

Orignally published by APP