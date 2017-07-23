CPEC to bring economic revolution: Masood

Mirpur (ajk),

President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Saturday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would ultimately bring about an economic revolution in Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He was addressing a seminar titled ‘Mainstreaming Environment in CPEC Projects – Special Economic Zone Mirpur,’ hosted by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at a local hotel.

Masood Khan said Azad Jammu & Kashmir State would also be the beneficiary of the gigantic project since four projects have been approved under CPEC – including Kohala and Karot Hydropower projects respectively in Muzaffarabad and Kotli Districts, the Quadruple M Expressway from Mansehra to Muzaffarabad-Mirpur to Mangla and a Special Economic Industrial Zone to be set up in Mirpur.

Highlighting the broad-based prospects of CPEC in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, President Masood said it would not only be an opportunity for infrastructure development, energy and industry but also a catalyst for promoting ecotourism and establishing biological and wildlife corridors.

Biodiversity sites along the Corridor will be preserved and developed, he added. He said Azad Kashmir is ideal for eco-tourism because that too is an emerging industry. “It is our responsibility to preserve our natural habitats with as much seriousness as we pursue industrialization, “ he added. “We are also striving to get a tourism corridor included in the framework of CPEC,” he said. AJK President said he is also conscious of the environmental aspects of the four projects approved under the CPEC.

Masood Khan said that AJK was building its own cascades down the Jhelum, Neelam and Poonch Rivers and their tributaries. The construction of the Neelum-Jhelum, Jagran, Patrind, Kohala, Mahal, Azad Pattan, Karot and Gulpur hydropower projects will initiate an energy revolution. These projects would also throw up environmental challenges that it would be necessary to transform these challenges into opportunities. The AJK President disclosed that the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had decided in its meeting on December 31, last year in Beijing, that out of the nine industrial zones to be established under CPEC, one would be set up in Mirpur.—APP