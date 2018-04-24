CPEC benefits go beyond to vast regions: PM

CMs Punjab, Sindh welcome corridor projects

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says, Pakistan is privileged to use China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) not only for its prosperity but also enabling neighbouring countries like China, Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics to take benefit from the trade route.

He was inaugurating the CPEC Summit and Expo 2018 here on Monday.

The summit was organized by Ministry of Planning Development & Reform, Pakistan group to provide clarity on the vision of the governments of China and Pakistan for enhanced cooperation between the two nations with the aim of promoting regional prosperity and peace.

The Prime Minister said that CPEC was almost an unknown name a few years back and now it is a reality evident from road infrastructural development project throughout out the country. “Thar Coal and many more energy projects have already been completed or are near completion,” he added.

CPEC projects are being built on two basic principles: Economic Viability and Environmental Sustainability and we would never compromise on these principles. CPEC is also providing a platform to build many other side projects relating to technology, agriculture and logistics creating a chain reaction to lead Pakistan on the path of prosperity.

The prime minister said that some neighbouring countries including Afghanistan were suspicious and critical of the project but now are seeing and realizing the benefits of CPEC.

Minister of Interior, Ahsan Iqbal said that CPEC is key to Pakistan’s prosperity and another golden chance has been provided by the Almighty to the country to rise on world’s map as significant economic power.

He said that in this era of disruption, Asia is new engine of growth and Pakistan has a great opportunity to emerge among the leaders due to its strategic location.

“On 5 July 2013, Pakistan signed MoU with China to start CPEC journey and within couple of years it transformed into an investment portfolio of $46 billion,” said Ahsan.

Thanking China for their cooperation he said that China is indeed a great friend which helped Pakistan whenever we needed. “China trusted us and invested billions of dollars when no one was willing to invest even 10 dollars in Pakistan citing security issues in the country, citing instability,” he added.

About 80 million people belonging to a middle class are residing on the CPEC routes and the corridor has already started to provide numerous opportunities for them to increase their income and quality of life, he added.

The Ambassador to Pakistan for the Peoples Republic of China, Yao Jing said that China is celebrating 2018 as 40th anniversary of China’s policy of opening up and reforms.

“Over these 40 years, the Chinese government and people have made efforts to improve the country’s economy and we managed to have an average annual GDP growth rate of 9.5 percent over 40 years,” he added.

China has managed to adopt a great mix of socialism and market economy and is sticking to openness and inclusiveness, while working hard to promote cooperation with the countries all over the world.

CPEC is a significant project for not just Pakistan, China and neighbouring countries but for the whole world, in terms of the business opportunities it provides, he said, adding, 43 CPEC projects, most of which are major infrastructure and energy products are in pipeline, some of which have already been completed.

“We have a long history of cooperation with Pakistan and Pakistan is, was and will be our partner and trusted friend in the years to come,” said Yao Jing.

Serving and former bureaucrats, scholars, ministers from Pakistan and delegates from China attended the summit to share their views and both countries’ vision for enhanced trade and cooperation with the aim of driving regional peace, prosperity and economy.

Addressing the CPEC summit, President Pakistan Muslim League-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not limited to any of the provinces but is a gigantic project for the whole of Pakistan. It’s not a project of building roads and bridges only but it covers the whole of Pakistan.

CPEC has become a game-changer and this mega project has opened new avenues of cooperation in Pak-China friendship.

He said, our enemies do not want Pakistan to become self-reliant. We are happy that lion’s share has been given to the province of Sindh under the CPEC. speedy work is going on Thar Coal Project due to the CPEC. He said, there is no doubt that China is the trust-worthy friend of Pakistan in whole of the world and it has always helped us selflessly.

Addressing the CPEC, Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said, Sindh is eager to gain maximum benefit from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and CPEC Summit 2018 in Karachi after revealing full CPEC plan has boosted interest of all stakeholders in CPEC. He said, over visionary leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto said in 1968 that only country in the world that has the capability to assist Pakistan in development is China.

This has been proved correct several times over the years and CPEC is yet another testament to Shaheed Bhutto’s vision” he said. Sukkur, Hyderabad and Karachi have been declared as key cities in CPEC project, he added.

Sindh is the energy hub of Pakistan and the only province which has issued grants for renewable energy projects. Letters of intent from 35 companies have already been issued for generation of 2545 Megawatts of power. The Sindh chief minister noted that the “Thar Coal Mining is the flagship project of CPEC which is the game changer for Pakistan economy like CPEC.