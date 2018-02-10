CPEC and Baloch masses

Dr Muhammad Khan

THERE is a misperception that, Baloch people are opposing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This is untrue, rather a conspiracy against this great economic venture. The reality is that Gwadar and CPEC are two inter-connected projects, which will provide maximum opportunities for the Baloch masses to be part of these and get maximum socio-economic benefits from them. It is only few people, having Baloch origin, settled elsewhere, financed by anti-Pakistan forces and at time made to demonstrate against Pakistan, Gwadar and CPEC from western capitals or from New Delhi. The misperception generally created among the innocent masses of the Balochistan province are; the Government of Pakistan is trying to change the demography of the province by settling people from other provinces of Pakistan and may be the Chinese people. This is mainly spread by people like Naila Baloch, who is stationed at New Delhi as RAW agent since last one decade. No one in the province of Balochistan knows this infamous lady, except she use the Baloch name.

There are few other dissidents settled in Western countries and financed by RAW, CIA, Mossad and MI-6 who raise the voices against Pakistan and the CPEC to justify the financial support they get from these spying networks. Such a demonstration was organized by ‘Free Balochistan Movement’ (FBM) in London on January 29, 2018. This was a clear reflection as who support the Baloch dissidents and their dying movement against Pakistan. Indeed, London has been hub of anti-Pakistan forces like; Altaf Hussain, Baloch sub-nationalists and others who are being used against Pakistan.

The China Pakistan economic and strategic relationship is not liked by many regional and international forces. Just few months back, after a prolonged silence over the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), United States unveiled its opposition to this gigantic project of strategic communication and economic prosperity between Pakistan and India. US Defence Secretary, General James Mattis, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that, “The One Belt, One Road also goes through disputed territory, and I think that in itself shows the vulnerability of trying to establish that sort of a dictate.” Since CPEC is the first part of this Belt and Road Initiative, therefore, US opposing it under the coverage of disputed territory; the Gilgit-Baltistan, which is part of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. On its part, Gen Mattis and US feel that, there are numerous roads and belts, all over the globalized world, therefore, Chinese initiative of Belt and Road is not needed. Upon completion of Belt and Road project, US would be at a strategic disadvantage and China would be at a dictating position at the global level.

The US opposition to the Belt and Road is primarily on two accounts: Firstly, US consider China as its peer competitor, therefore through OBOR (now renamed as Belt and Road Initiative-BRI); it will achieve a global and wider acceptability, which goes into the discredit of US as a super power. Apart, Belt and Road is a soft response to US hard approach; the ‘Pivot Asia’ or ‘Rebalancing Asia’ approach. Therefore, US opposition to Belt and Road is a natural outcome of its strategic response. This is part of the power politics at the international level. Secondly, since India has been opposing the CPEC project since it was conceived in 2013, therefore to share the Indian concerns, US decided to oppose the CPEC.

It is worth mentioning that, India earlier tried to convince China that, Pakistan is an unsafe country for any investment. The Chinese leadership however rejected the Indian persuasion and decided to go ahead with the construction of CPEC. In the next phase, India took a different stance and pressurized China and Pakistan that, since the CPEC has to pass through the disputed land of Jammu and Kashmir (Gilgit-Baltistan). It is worth mentioning that, Chinese Government well understands the dynamics of Balochistan Province. Recently, while talking to BBC Urdu, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing has said that “Baloch militants should look after the interest of the country and work towards its progress if they are true Pakistanis.” He tried to tell the Baloch people that, ‘Gwadar port would become one of the best international trading hubs’.

Indeed, the feudal lords in Balochistan have never wanted the ordinary Baloch population to progress in education, enlightenment and socio- economic uplift. The reason behind this cruel approach of the royal Baloch tribes was the fear that education, enlightenment and economic progress would be an end to their Sardari. Now, once Allah almighty is showing His mercy on the miseries of poor Baloch and an opportunity of such progress has been signalled for them through CPEC and Gwadar, the foreign funded people are trying to create hurdles. Today, the people of Balochistan are looking for their socio-economic development and prosperity through CPEC and Gwadar deep sea port. The youth of Balochistan are broad minded, intelligent and progressive. They love their Province and they love their beloved country Pakistan. A few dissidents and the international forces, opposing CPEC cannot mislead the Baloch masses, who see a modern and progressive province of Balochistan as a result of CPEC.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.

