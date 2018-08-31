CPEC backbone of Pakistan’s economy: Sh Rashid

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, Friday, discussed matters related to mutual interest in railways’ projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed.

The Ambassador Jing also reiterated his government’s desire to work closely with the new government.

Both showed full support to each other in completing the railway projects swiftly.

The Minister on the other hand, praised Chinese support in railway projects.

He said Pakistan could learn a lot from China’s experience in the railway sector.

He further added,” CPEC is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy”.

The meeting was also attended by Javed Anwar, Chairman, Ministry of Railways, Aftab Akbar, CEO Pakistan Railways, Farukh Taimur Ghilzai, Secretary Railway Board and Munawar Ali Shah, DG Technical.

