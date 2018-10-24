CPEC and the importance of economic zones

Muhammad Waqar Anwar

With the economic engines of growth moving from the Global North to the Global South, the Asian continent has witnessed unprecedented progress in the current and last few decades of the past century. The rise of China is an important factor in this regard and with its multibillion-dollar project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) it envisions a Chinese-led economic order thus replacing the Western model of economic development. Pakistan has been fortunate enough to be the launching pad of this gigantic project through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The project has been labelled as a ‘game changer’ which can boost the economic prospects of Pakistan in the future.

Meaning of Industrial Zones

One of the important components of this mega project is the Special Economic Zones (SEZ). These SEZ’s are defined as ‘a specific area of land used to promote industrial growth in a country by providing lenient economic and tax policies as compared to general economic policies in the country.’ These kinds of zones therefore can prove to be the backbone for the boosting of a country’s economy. Being planned to be developed in the 2nd phase (or the Long-Term Plan) of the CPEC, the special economic zones can provide enormous opportunity for boosting employment and job creation.

Names and Types of Zones

Meanwhile the projects which have been planned to develop include the Rashakai Economic Zone, M 1, Nowshera, China Special Economic Zone Dhabeji near Thattha, Allama Iqbal Industrial City M 3, Faisalabad, Bostan Industrial Zone, ICT Model Industrial Zone, Development of Industrial Park on Pakistan Steel Mills land on Port Qasim, SEZ at Mirpur, Mohmand Marble City and Maqpondass SEZ in Gilgit-Baltistan. In most of the projects the land has been acquired or earmarked with development of an area of 200 acres in the case of Bostan Industrial Zone in Baluchistan. It is important to note that initially the 46 SEZ’s were planned, however later the Ministry of Planning reduced these to nine. Out of the nine SEZ’s, China intends to develop the first three of the above-mentioned projects.

The industries included in the economic zones are marble/granite, iron ore processing, fruit processing, steel industry, mineral processing units, leather industry, pharma, chemical printing and packaging and garments industries etc. Many of these kinds of plants are already operational in Pakistan and the smooth execution of these future projects will help increase the industrial base while attracting foreign direct investment. The possible inclusion of other countries in the CPEC project is a good omen, as they can help Pakistan by giving the technical expertise and machinery for running the plants. As Pakistan being is mainly an exporter of raw materials and cheap labour to other countries and these projects will certainly help in boosting its export potential by the indigenous conversion of the raw material into the finished products with employing the indigenous labour.

Importance of SEZ’s

One of important aspects of a successful SEZ is the location of the industrial sites. If these projects are launched in the vicinity of a densely populated areas and urban centres, they can make a win-win scenario for the community and the industry. In such a case these projects can develop close integration with the local industry as well. These projects can also result in urban knowledge spillovers which can help in the development of a knowledge-based economy.

SEZ’s are important, as in the case of successful operation, they become the catalysts for integrating the domestic economy with the global economy. This is the need of hour for a developing country like Pakistan. However, this requires proper strategizing, planning of nodal cities, development of Metropolitan transport networks and so on and so forth.

Role in Human Resource Development

These projects offer a huge opportunity for the human resource development of Pakistan. The industrial development can be beneficial for the local populace and also boosts the agricultural sector. The fruit processing plants, if established on quality standards can improve the fruit export of Pakistan. The labour-intensive industries will help in the opening of new opportunities for the skilled workers and expand the job market of Pakistan. This will require opening and provision of more and more poly-technical training institutes and training courses like the diplomas in electrical engineering etc. The Chinese government can help Pakistan in the initial phases; however, indigenous job training and skill development will prove to be beneficial for the country in the long run.

Challenges

Nevertheless, there are certain challenges which have to be taken care of for the optimum utilization of these economic projects. There will be a need to train sufficient manpower to become able to be employed in these industries. Moreover, there will be a need for skill development and technological prowess as well. The modern special economic zones employ advanced technology like robots, artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D printing. The modern economic zones have this kind of edge, with prices coming down as compared to the goods manufactured on traditional methods. This important factor needs to be considered and the Chinese companies can help Pakistan a lot in this sector. In addition to this the academia– industry linkage need to be established as well. In China, universities have their campuses in the economic zones as well for helping in the R&D activities for product development etc. This kind of model can also be applied in Pakistan. The Higher Education Commission can take important steps in this regard. This will not only help improve the industrial sector but also the higher education sector of Pakistan, providing new avenues of research for the university students in the fields of engineering, technology, management and human resource development.

In a nutshell the economic zones can prove to be harbinger of economic development and prosperity, but the picture will remain incomplete unless the other vital elements are not developed alongside these projects. The issues of environment, governance, political discord, competition with the local industry, red tape etc will remain there. It is only a good and efficient government which can solve these issues, in an inclusive manner i.e. by involving all the stakeholders. The incumbent government has pledged to make the trade deals between China and Pakistan transparent which is a good step in the right direction. However, much needs to be done as there are many impediments. The development of a good transportation network is the first requirement of any economic zone and then comes the urban development and so on. The establishment of the economic zone near Faisalabad is a classic case as it has a densely populated city in its vicinity, with a motorway and road connection. It also has another industrial zone near it and therefore it meets more or less all the prerequisites of a successful economic zone. Other economic zones can also be designed keeping these prerequisites in the planning stage.

Share on: WhatsApp