CPEC and regional peace

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has said that those opposing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) shall never succeed, as this is an initiative of peace and development not only for China but also for the region and beyond. In a meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, he declared that Pakistan was China’s time-tested friend and Pakistan Army has a pivotal role towards this lasting relationship. On his part, Gen Bajwa held out an assurance that Pakistan Army would ensure security of CPEC.

The remarks and assurances of the two leaders are quite relevant and timely as these come in the backdrop of an unfortunate but renewed propaganda campaign by vested interests against CPEC, which is rightly considered to be a game changer. The motives of this campaign are quite understandable – our enemy wants Pakistan’s march on the road to progress to derail and enemy’s agents are lending support to help realise this nefarious agenda. However, the firmness shown by the Chinese President and the Army Chief in pursuing the project with same vigour is a clear message that the two countries are fully resolved to foil any conspiracy against the project. With CPEC, there is every reason for people of Pakistan to rest assured that their dream of transformation of their lives for the better would materialise within next few years. Already, a number of projects have either been completed or nearing completion and the two governments have vowed to expand CPEC to include more projects and programmes for the mutual benefit. There is freedom of expression and media in Pakistan and everyone is free to express views yet this should be done objectively and with a sense of responsibility about a project that is important for country and its strategic interests. CPEC is not a military cooperation accord but a plan for welfare of the people, implementation of which would brighten prospects of regional peace.

