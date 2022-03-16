CPEC and geo-strategic significance of GB | By Yawar Abbas Holla

CPEC and geo-strategic significance of GB

Due to the presence of Gilgit-Baltistan among eastern powers of the world, no one can deny the geo-strategic and socio-economic significance of the region.

The CPEC project now has boosted further the strategic importance of Gilgit-Baltistan to its highest levels. That is what, in the eyes of several defence analysts, it has become a universal fact that in the coming days and years the region would prove as battle-field for the regional and non regional powers.

Gilgit-Baltistan is located at a place where three great mountain ranges Karakorum, Himalayas and Hindukush meet. It is the home of world’s highest peaks, glaciers, coldest deserts, beautiful lakes, lush green valleys, rich cultures, attractive historical tourist points, ancient routes and multi-ethnic societies. Gilgit-Baltistan has always remained an attractive point for foreign invaders, travellers and tourists due to its unique topography as well as geostrategic position.

China has devised the new mega road-map to transport its goods and commodities to the rest of the world by its new giant OBOR “One Belt One Road” project now known as BRI.

The OBOR or BRI Project is a network of several highways and routes that connect China to every continent and almost majority of countries of the world.

It is almost a new ideology of the current Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at improving the world economy. Pakistan’s part of the BRI project is known as CPEC “China- Pakistan Economic Corridor” and Gilgit-Baltistan is the gateway of the CPEC project.

Gilgit-Baltistan borders the new economic superpower China to the north east, Afghanistan to the north-west, India-occupied Kashmir and Ladakh to the east, KP province of Pakistan to the south and Russia is almost on its northern borders.

Thus the existence of Gilgit-Baltistan on world’s map hints us to ponder and not neglect it as a common and ignorable fact because geo-strategic attraction of the region is a huge flash point for the regional and all the world powers.

But, sadly, the socio-political conditions of GB stand deteriorated in multiple aspects. On one hand, the region lacks any defined political identity and remains in a constitutional identity crisis for almost seven decades. On the other hand, disunity due to sectarian and lingual basis has impeded the development of the region. Whereas, no progress in socio-economic and political arenas has been made.

As per the said facts and expected events in future the situation of inhabitants and ground reality of Gilgit-Baltistan is quite not encouraging.

The situation in GB is worse. All segments of GB must ponder and comprehend the political face of the region and frequently changing scenarios and affairs of the world.

Gone are the days when we used to be a remote, undiscovered and underdeveloped part of the world. Now we have become a crucial and almost integral part of the world and our region weighs much value in the eyes of both regional and non regional powers.

Keeping in view the above facts, it is high time for the dwellers of GB to be united at one platform to pursue the politico-economic goals.

Also, mitigate the differences based on lingual and tribal grounds as it prevents people from going for a common cause and achieve long-term targets unanimously. Otherwise, Gbians would remain behind in every domain of life. Neither, the benefits of CPEC they could avail nor the geo-strategic key location may in their economic favour.

The USA has withdrawn from Afghanistan and created a military post in the Indo-Pacific Ocean near Australia by signing a trilateral security pact “AUKUS” with Australia and Britain, to put a stop to the fast growing Chinese economy.

The fast emerging Chinese development has irritated the USA. There are vivid chances of converting decades-long cold war to the hot war between USA and China with their allies.

Clash of two giant elephants will crush dwellers of lush green fields of Gilgit-Baltistan. Our real situation is quite miserable. Our tendencies, preferences and direction are not according to the contemporary parameters. Our demands, efforts and struggles are making us divided in many sects, tribes and nations.

We must develop the sense of a single nation. We must think over the backwardness of Gbians both mentally and economically. We must pursue the real causes of disunity. If a nation keeps itself away from the expected happenings, contemporary facts, demands and truths, then not a power of the world can save them from destruction.