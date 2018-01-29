CPEC achieves another milestone as PM inaugurates Gwadar Economic Free Zone

GWADAR :Pakistan accomplished yet another milestone Monday and transformed the dream of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into a reality by making the Gwadar Economic Free Zone operational, so as to optimally achieve the potential of the port city.Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the Gwadar Free Zone and the Expo 2018 and reiterated that the ongoing policies of economic development would continue, no matter which party forms the next government; as these were aimed at development and prosperity and building the nation. He reiterated that the country would hold its next general election in July this year, after the completion of the five-year term of the PML-N government.The Prime Minister termed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor a “game changer” and said the potential of Gwadar has been fully realized, owing to the vision of President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said due to the dedication and hard work of Pakistani and Chinese teams, both the CPEC and Gwadar were heading towards a bright future.Abbasi mentioned the ongoing modernization of the railway system from Karachi to Peshawar, Khunjerab to Gwadar, upgrading of road network, building of necessary infrastructure, building of power projects and setting up of Special Economic Zones to bring prosperity to the people of Pakistan through generation of economic activity, increase exports and creation of jobs.He said connectivity through Gwadar, the new motorway networks would bring prosperity not only to Central Asian States, Western China, Afghanistan but also Pakistan and strengthen President Xi’s vision of Belt and Road Initiative. He said Gwadar was the most visible section of this vision and termed it the most important contribution of the Chinese President for the future generations. He said the CPEC projects were based on financial viability and environmental sustainability and bring prosperity.The Prime Minister recalled his recent visit to Davos where at one of the forum on “Shared future in a fractured world” he recalled pointing that President Xi Jinping was building on linkages of the past for a future of tomorrow.He appreciated the Gwadar Port Authority, Gwadar Development Authority and the Chinese partners working on the project and said it would bring prosperity to Balochistan, Pakistan on the whole and the region as well.Addressing the challenges of Balochistan, the Prime Minister said the future of the province was in the hands of its political leadership. He said the provincial government needs to develop the entire coast line. He said there was an urgent need to transform Gwadar into an international city, which was fully functional and can serve the future demands of its people. He said the provincial government has to confront the challenges ahead.

Orignally published by APP