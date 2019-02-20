CPEC: a golden sparrow for Pakistan?

Tooba Zafar

Pakistan and its economy are the victims of terrorism. There is a huge deficit in the balance of payments. Poor management, reliance upon foreign aid, corruption and many other factors are the reason of Pakistan’s economic failure. In such conditions, CPEC is a blessing for Pakistan’s economy. Pakistan became part of CPEC due to its geographical position and good friendly relationship with China. As CPEC is the major part of China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) project and a large investment of $64Billion will be made by China in this project. Pakistan will only have to make $15 Billion investment in the project. Both partners of the project will get their fair share by this project. The development of infrastructure, energy production, agricultural development and establishment of economic industrial zones are the expected fruits of the project.

CPEC is a win-win model in which both parties will gain their fair share. China will get connected to Arabian Sea by road between China’s north western region XINGJIANG and Gwadar Port Baluchistan, by this China will get the shortest and feasible route to approach the Arabian Sea. Gwadar is a gateway for China to Eurasia (Russia, Central Asia and Iran) which are supplier of China’s 99% oil. Gwadar port is the hub of all activities related to the project, as Gwadar will provide gateway to Central Asia, Arabian Sea and also to the Middle East and for Pakistan there will be three alignments with several roads, Central, Western and Eastern. All of these three alignments will be interconnected through highways and motorways. This package of infrastructure and energy projects will be attained in four steps. In early steps the main work is done on energy sector and some are expected to be completed in 2019 which will add 7000 MW to the national grid and will ensure to minimize the shortage of energy. At the same time alternative energy resources like solar parks/cities will also help Pakistan in overcoming ongoing energy crisis.

In the next phase till 2022 the roads and Gwadar port development will be focused. The construction of road from Kashgar to Gwadar and mass transit between the big cities through high speed trains will definitely relieve the business community as well as common people. This will not only reduce the transportation timing but also the expenses will be lessened.

In the third phase till 2025 medium-term projects like railway lines and industrial zones will be established. And in the last fourth phase till 2030 projects of agriculture, tourism and industrial zone will be completed. Establishment of the industrial zones alongside the roads will be the most productive part for Pakistan’s economy. On the western route, China will establish their economic zones which will open the doors for prosperity and development of Baluchistan and the KP, new opportunities for employment will be created even in remote areas of Pakistan. These economic zones will provide easy access to the raw material. On the other hand free trade zones will help to increase the exports of Pakistan. All of above mentioned developments will increase the employment opportunities for the young generation of Pakistan.

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received by Pakistan till now in this project is the highest after 1970’s. Government of Pakistan has established IPP policy under which the domestic and foreign investors are allowed 20% return on equity in US dollar terms. The just-concluded visit of the Saudi Crown Prince, HH Muhammad bin Salman, to Pakistan has resulted Crown Prince The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s massive participation in the CPEC will surely give a fillip to the economy of Pakistan. Similarly, the UK, Russia, Egypt, Iran and many Central Asian and European States have shown interest in this project and their participation will boost the economy of Pakistan as well.

To attain the best results from CPEC and then to sustain the progress is in our own hands. Federal, provincial, local government, the private sector and civil society’s collaboration and coordination will decide the outcome of CPEC. Thus, CPEC is a golden sparrow or not is in our hands.

