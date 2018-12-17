CPEC, a corridor of peace, development: Pak envoy

Observer Report

Ottawa

Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Muhammad Saleem has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) being a major part of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is envisioned as a corridor of peace, prosperity and development.

He was speaking at the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) conference arranged by Carleton University, Ottawa.

A large number of academics, diplomats, media persons, businessmen and students attended the conference, Pakistan High Commission in Canada said in a press release on Sunday. Pakistan High Commissioner further said that CPEC would bring steady socio-economic development in Pakistan by attracting foreign and local investment into energy and infrastructure sectors.

He informed that through CPEC Pakistan would become an energy secure country and its Gross Domestic Product growth would increase. Early harvest energy and infrastructure projects, created 40,000 local jobs and the new projects would usher into an era of development and prosperity he said, adding, CPEC was a manifestation of common objectives and shared prosperity of the people of Pakistan and China.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye said that BRI was not a geo-political tool but it was a new approach to the international development and prosperity aimed to advance economic and trade coordination among regional countries.

