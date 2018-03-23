CPEC a bounce for intellectual amalgamation

Rayyan Baig

CPEC is a game changer project, which is intended to rapidly expand and upgrade Pakistani infrastructure, as well as deepen and broaden economic links between Pakistan’s and the People’s Republic of China. It is considered to be an extension of China’s ambitious One Belt, One Road initiative, and the importance of CPEC to China is reflected by its inclusion as part of China’s 13th five-year development plan. It will play great role in development of Pakistan and trading of China to the world. Pakistani officials predicted that the project would result in the creation of 700,000 direct jobs during 2015 and 2030. Besides, it could add 2 to 2.5 percentage points to the country’s annual economic growth.

No one can deny the magnitude of cultural linkages when we talk about the fortune changer project CPEC. Whereas Pakistan is endowed with rich culture, ancient sites and historic structures. These historic assets are our link with our past and as the custodians, it is incumbent upon all Pakistanis to stabilize and conserve them. Culture is the lifeline of Pakistan and China. In an age when globalization is all pervasive, it is Pakistan’s culture and ancient lineage which provides us a distinct identity. Pakistan is a treasure-house of ancient heritage, spanning over scores of centuries. Pakistan-China friendship is also getting stronger due to cultural corridor promoting mutual understanding at people-to-people level. Their rich cultural heritages work as strong bridge further merging their heart-to-heart relationship. Protection and promotion of cultural heritage of both the nations is need of the time. It is the pride and acknowledgement of both of the great nations.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) knowing the importance of cultural heritage, are making efforts to promote and protect the cultural heritages of Pakistan and introducing it to China. People of both China and Pakistan from time to time are displaying various forms of visual arts, including paper cut art, paintings, history, cultural heritage and living style. The opening of such series of preservation of the cultural heritage needs further innovation and ample exhibitions to display the colorful face of our mutual Cultural Heritage.

Pakistan and China have also signed the Executive Program of Cultural Agreement for further consolidating cultural relations and promoting people-to-people contacts between the two States. The relations between the iron brothers and strategic partners are deeper than oceans and higher than mountains, based on mutual trust and respect. Whereas Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is creating opportunities for the people of Pakistan to understand the art forms being practiced in China and promote mutual understanding among people. Strengthening cultural heritage is the most important part of the One Belt One Road initiative. Various cultural activities have been planned under the framework of CPEC. It will not only be a source of economic prosperity but will also help open new avenues of cooperation in social and cultural fields.

Whereas on the other hand, numerous universities in China are teaching Urdu language to Chinese students that want to benefit from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). As new opportunities arise from CPEC, the number of Chinese ambitious to learn Urdu is increasing, and exchange programs with Pakistani universities are becoming common. CPEC is emerging as a tool for cultural engagement as to benefit from this project’s opportunities, thousands of Chinese and Pakistanis are learning their counterpart languages, enriching the entire region. Urdu may be a bit more challenging than other languages, but a growing number of Chinese students are choosing to learn it anticipating opportunities to be offered by Chinese companies carrying out development projects in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Besides, teaching language to the students, different universities organize competitions of Urdu calligraphy, speech contest and cultural activities to aware the students about Pakistan and its people. The reasons for learning Urdu vary. Some have been romanced by Pakistan’s culture, food and landscape; other by the beauty of the language itself. Yet, others see learning Urdu as a practical means of eventually working with Chinese companies carrying out different projects under CPEC framework in Pakistan.

To cope with the demand, several universities in Shanghai, Tianjian, Kunming, Urumqi and Inner Mongolia are also considering setting up Urdu departments. The increased interest in learning Urdu means that more students from around China are interested to enlist in the universities teaching Urdu, hence, we Urdu is getting more fame with each passing day.

Pakistan and China have a long history of cultural collaboration that we hope will continue from generation to generation. Cultural heritage preservation is one of the top priorities of China and Pakistan. Because of cultural activities both Chinese and Pakistani nations are coming close. This intermingling of two great nations will benefit both the diversified societies. Experts opine that a new culture in the region is in creation. The new era of prosperity in this region would soon be witnessed with colors.