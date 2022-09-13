CPEC: 27 projects of $19B completed, 63 projects of $35.2B to be completed by 2030

Islamabad: Some 27 projects worth $19 billion have so far been completed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while 63 more projects with an investment of $35.2 billion are scheduled to be completed by 2030.

According to a report titled “Overview of Pakistan’s Power Sector and its Future Outlook” issued by the China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CSAIL), 27 projects are under implementation stages with an investment of $7.7 billion that is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Some 36 more projects are in pipeline with an approximate investment of $27.5 billion, which would be completed in 2030.

According to details in the Energy sector, 11 projects with an investment of $12 billion have so far been completed, while four projects with an investment of $6 billion are under the implementation process and are expected to be completed by 2025.-Agencies

