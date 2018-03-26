CPEC 1st phase for PR upgradation

Lahore

Work on the first phase under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project for upgradation of Pakistan Railways will start in April with the investment of US$3.2 billion. PR sources told APP on Sunday that track of four sections would be upgraded under the first phase of CPEC for railways. The PR sections including Lahore-Rawalpindi, Lahore-Multan, Kaluwal-Pindora and Rohari-Nawab Shah will be upraded in this phase. The upgradation of the track between Lahore and Rawalpindi will cut the duration of journey between the two destinations by two hours, while sharp curves at Kaluwal-Pindora track would be straightened for reduction of duration, sources added. The sources said that dual tracks would be laid on these sections while the signalling system on these tracks will also be improved, adding that replacement of the outdated signalling system was already in progress from Lahore to Lalamusa and the system from Lalamusa to Peshawar would be improved in the first phase of the CPEC.—APP