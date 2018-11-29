CPD conducts 12 training courses in PTI 100 days

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheer ud Din has said that since the inception of PTI government, Centre for Professional Development (CPD) has conducted 12 training courses up till now and has imparted training to 278 prosecutors since the inception of PTI’s government. The prosecutorial independence of The Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (PCPS) would be ensured so that an effective & efficient service for the prosecution of criminal cases be provided to the citizens. Formal training being sine qua non for the prosecutors is need of the hour.

He was presiding over a meeting at CPD, here today. Chaudhary Zaheer ud Din said that human resource is the most valuable asset of any organization. Training & capacity building of human resource is one of the most vital segments of professional grooming and appropriate functioning of a department.

He said that CPD is accomplishing this job successfully. He said that the government wants to make CPD a world-class training institution for prosecutors aimed at research and professional development for the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service and its criminal justice system partners.

He said that the provision of contemporary training is necessary to produce confident, professional and effective criminal prosecutors. He emphasized the CPD to proactively identify prosecutors’ training requirements with possible solutions and work with partners across the criminal justice system to make Pakistan a safer place for its citizens. He said that the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service should utilize all modern methodologies while providing high quality training to the prosecutors.

The Director CPD, Jahangir Chaudhary informed the meeting that to cater the training outfits for professional development, skills enhancement and refreshing of knowledge of the prosecutors, the Prosecution Department has signed a tripartite MoU with Punjab Police and GIZ.

