CPC to incorporate core socialist values into law

Beijing

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Tuesday announced a plan to “fully incorporate core socialist values in legislation” in the next five to 10 years.

The legislation, revision, abolishment, and explanation of laws should embody core socialist values, according to the document.

Laws and regulations should better demonstrate the nation’s values, the moral orientation of society and the moral standards of citizens, it said. The plan lists legislative areas to be prioritized, including economic and civil laws, judicial procedures, cultural laws, environmental laws and social ethics.

Economic laws should uphold the protection of property rights and fair competition, while judicial procedure laws should let ordinary people see in every case that justice is served, the document said.

China will work on laws that are conducive to the conservation and development of traditional culture, as well as those on cyberspace governance.—Agencies