CPC issues challan to four LPG dealers

Rawalpindi

The Consumer Protection Council(CPC) Tuesday issued challans to four LPG — liquefied petroleum gas sellers as they failed to trade LPG on government rates.

According to CPC spokesman,a team headed by District Consumer Inspector Idrees Randahwa during checking in Adiala road area found that LPG not only being sold on official rates while the owners of Mehran gas filling,Adiala gas center,Rizwan gas center and Naizi LPG failed to display price list at their outlets.

The council issued challans to the said LPG dealers and asked to appear before the authority on December 26 for further proceedings.—APP

