CPC hears opinions on reform of Party, state institutions

Beijing

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has held a symposium and a consultative meeting, informing non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and personages without party affiliations on reform of Party and state institutions and hearing their opinions.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presided over the symposium and the consultative meeting, which were held on Feb. 6 and Feb. 28.

Xi made important speeches on the two occasions. Attendees were informed of a decision by the CPC Central Committee on deepening reform of Party and state institutions as well as a plan for the reform.

The CPC Central Committee also informed them of a list of proposed candidates for state leadership scheduled to be recommended to the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress, and a list of proposed candidates for the leadership of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which is to be recommended to the first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.—Xinhua