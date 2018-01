City Reporter

A Child Protection Bureau (CPB) team, during the current anti-beggar drive, took 42 child beggars including 25 boys and 17 girls into custody. According to a CPB spokesman, the team conducted raids in different areas of the city including Campus bridge, Barkat Market, Moon Market, Karim Block Market, Liberty, Main Market Gulberg, Defence Mor, Y Block, H Block Market Defence, Model Town and Joher Town and got hold of the children when they were busy in begging.