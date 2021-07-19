Covid vaccination centres vandalised in France

Two vaccination centres have been ransacked in France, as people protested against the introduction of tougher coronavirus rules.

One site in south-east France was vandalised and flooded using fire hoses, authorities said. A day later, another clinic in the south-west was partially destroyed by an arson attack, local media reported.

The incidents came on a weekend of demonstrations. More than 100,000 came out to protest on Saturday.

Critics have accused President Emmanuel Macron’s government of violating freedoms by introducing new rules.—Agencies

