Covid strikes Zalmi's camp

Sports Desk
Zalmi suffer Covid blow

Peshawar Zalmi has been dealt a massive blow ahead of PSL 7 playoffs. According to sources Ben Cutting and Usman Qadir have tested positive for Covid-19 and are set to miss the playoffs.

In addition to the players, team mentor Hashim Amla has also tested positive for the virus.

