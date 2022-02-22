Covid strikes Zalmi’s camp

Peshawar Zalmi played their last group stage game on Monday against Lahore Qalandars without the services of the players mentioned.

Following the match, it was revealed that Zalmi camp had been hit with Covid-19 as three members had tested positive.

The members have been formally named and include leg-spinner Usman Qadir and Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting. Hashim Amla, who is Zalmi’s team mentor, has also been reported to have contracted the virus.

According to the Covid protocols set forth by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), each member will now have to isolate for seven days before providing a negative Covid test.

This realistically means that both the players are going to miss the playoffs and will only be available if Peshawar Zalmi qualifies for the final of the HBL PSL 2022.

Peshawar will take on Islamabad United on Thursday in the events first Eliminator.