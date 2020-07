Peshawar

The Rural Support Programme has handed over COVID-19 protective equipment to the Khyber Pakhtukhwa Health Department. According to details, the equipment includes 2,016 PCR testing kits, 2010 UTMs, 800 KN95 masks, 24,000 face masks, 8,000 safety gowns, 800 face shields, 24,000 head covers, 24,000 gloves and 24,000 shoe covers.

The KP Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said there is no lack of protective gears at the provincial hospitals.—INP