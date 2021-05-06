Covid positive man escapes quarantine facility in Karachi

KARACHI – A man on Thursday managed to escape from a quarantine facility in Karachi after he was put in isolation there on testing positive for coronavirus at Jinnah International Airport.

The man had arrived in Karachi from Dubai via a foreign carriers’ flight when four other passengers tested positive for infection.

The officials had put all the infected passengers in quarantine center in a bid to slow the spread of the virus in country which is already facing third wave of the pandemic.

The health department confirming the escape of the passenger said the patient was put in Bhattaiabad Hospital’s quarantine center near the airport.

In Pakistan, 108 more people have died from the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 18,537 as the world battles the Covid-19 third wave.

According to official data released by the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, 4,198 cases were identified in the last 24 hours, with 46,467 tests conducted across the country.

The coronavirus positivity rate has been estimated at 9.03 percent. The number of open incidents has risen to 84,172, with 743,124 nationwide recoveries.

Furthermore, 5,624 coronavirus patients have been admitted to 631 different hospitals across the country, with 651 of them on ventilators.

