Covid is back

THE National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday advised people to wear masks at crowded, tightly enclosed spaces and healthcare facilities after the Covid-19 positivity reached 2.98 percent in the country. As many as 129 people were tested positive for the Covid-19 in the country in one day when 4,334 tests were conducted, the Islamabad-based National Institute of Health (NIH said, adding that the Covid-19 positivity remained at 2.98 percent, while 14 patients were in critical condition across Pakistan.

It is appreciable that the Government was alive to the situation as is evident from the tests being carried out and the level of surveillance maintained at the country’s entry points including international airports. It is also praiseworthy that the Government has so far administered Covid vaccine to about 90% of the population. However, the Government alone is not expected to address the challenge effectively without necessary cooperation of each and every citizen. We know that the country suffered badly due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 and a resurgence of the virus would put additional burden on individuals, families and the Government, which they cannot afford in the given financial and economic conditions of the country. Therefore, guidelines issued by the Government should be followed by all citizens in letter and spirit including the practice of wearing masks particularly in crowded places for their own interest and that of others. Similarly, citizens who have not yet received required doses of vaccine should do so without loss of further time.