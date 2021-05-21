Covid death toll crosses 20,000 mark

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan has reported 102 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 893,461.

The tally of fatalities has jumped to 20,089 on Friday. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, 3,070 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Till now 332,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 304,571 in Sindh, 128,561in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,318 in Balochistan, 80,010 in Islamabad, 18,547 in Azad Kashmir and 5,454 in Gilgit-Baltistan.