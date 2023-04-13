Covid claims two lives in city

Coronavirus infection has claimed the lives of two women in the East district of Karachi.According to the Sindh Health Department, one of the women who died of Coronavirus was 65-year-old, while the other one was aged 73. As many as 70 people across the province were tested during the past 24 hours, out of which 17 tested positive. The proportion of persons infected by the virus was recorded as 24.3 per cent.

Four of the 17 patients, receiving care at the hospital, are in serious condition.Medical professionals have advised citizens to maintain social distancing, wear masks and use hand sanitisers. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had confirmed one fatality due to Covid in Sindh on Sunday.Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said the government had strengthened the role of border and health services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid.

The minister said that all entry points of the country including airports were under surveillance.There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said the government had strengthened the role of border and health services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid.