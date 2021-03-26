Covid cases hit 10 months high in City

The provincial metropolis continues to witness a surge in Covid-19 cases as 1,566 new infections surfaced in overnight – the highest in ten months.

According to health officials, the Covid-19 positivity rate has risen to 18 percent. The provincial health department said Lahore alone witnessed as many as 5, 174 new cases and 69 fatalities during the last five days.

Pakistan Medial Association (PMA) President Ashraf Nizami termed the 18pc positivity rate “alarming”.

He stressed that the Punjab government needs to declare health emergency in the province right away, calling for tougher restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the coronavirus claimed 63 more lives across Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide death toll to 14,091. 4,368 fresh infections surfaced after 42,418 samples were tested.

The total number of active cases has risen to 40,120 while the positivity rate stands at 10.29 per cent.