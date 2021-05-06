Covid-19: Pakistan reports another 108 deaths

In Pakistan, 108 more people have died from the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 18,537 as the world battles the Covid-19 third wave.

According to official data released by the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, 4,198 cases were identified in the last 24 hours, with 46,467 tests conducted across the country.

Statistics 6 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,467

Positive Cases: 4198

Positivity % : 9.03%

Deaths : 108 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 5, 2021

The coronavirus positivity rate has been estimated at 9.03 percent.

The number of open incidents has risen to 84,172, with 743,124 nationwide recoveries.

Furthermore, 5,624 coronavirus patients have been admitted to 631 different hospitals across the country, with 651 of them on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Pakistan announced 4,113 Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 841,636.

According to official statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s positivity rate was at 9.17 percent, with 84,480 active incidents.

The country’s death rate stood at 18,590, including 119 fatalities. Punjab had the most deaths in the world, followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, 738,727 recoveries were recorded throughout the nation.

With no indication of the Covid-19 pandemic abating anytime soon, Punjab remained the pandemic’s worst-affected province in terms of both events and fatalities, led by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

On Tuesday, Pakistan reported less than 4,000 infections in a short while. The country recorded 3,377 Covid-19 infections.

Earlier on Monday, 79 people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Pakistan’s death toll fell below 100 for the first time in many days, bringing the overall death toll to 18,149 across the country.

The last time the country saw less than 100 fatalities was on April 25, when the virus claimed the lives of 70 people across the country.

On Monday, the Federal Education Ministry asked private education schools in the federal capital to cut their fees by 20% due to the third wave of covid-19.

Following the ministry’s directive, the Private Education Institutions Regulatory Authority released a notice ordering schools to cut their fees by 20% in April and May.

According to the notice, the order would extend to schools that charge students fees of Rs 8,000 or more.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/top-news/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/top-news/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid-19-pakistan-reports-3377-new-infections/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/india-stops-covid-19-vaccine-supply-to-occupied-kashmir/