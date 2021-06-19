Covid-19: Vaccine centers to remain closed in Sindh due to vaccine scarcity

Due to a scarcity of coronavirus vaccinations, a meeting of the Sindh task group on Covid-19, chaired over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, agreed on Saturday to keep immunization centers in the province closed tomorrow (Sunday).

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s House following the meeting, Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Adviser to the CM Murtaza Wahab, and a number of other officials were present.

Primary schools will return on June 21st, while shrines, amusement parks, and indoor gyms will reopen on June 28th, according to the province administration.

The coronavirus positivity rate in the province was 3.9 percent, whereas it was 8.08 percent in Karachi and 4.3 percent in Hyderabad.

In Karachi, the weekly average positivity rate was 14 percent in District East, 10 percent in District South, 9 percent in District Central, 8 percent in District West, and 7 percent in District Malir and District Korangi.

The meeting was informed that the number of coronavirus cases in the province has recently decreased.

Cases will continue to decrease as long as the public followed standard operating procedures, according to the chief minister (SOPs).

“There will be no vaccination tomorrow because of a shortage of coronavirus vaccines,” Shah told the meeting.

The conference was also told about the vaccinations that Sindh would get in June, with the following breakdown:

On June 21, 1.5 million Sinovac dosages will be delivered.

On June 23, 700,000 doses of Cansino vaccination will be delivered.

On June 23, 400,000 PakVac doses will be delivered.

Sputnik V vaccination doses will be delivered in the final week of June.

Sindh has received a total of 3,243,988 vaccine doses, of which 2,873,857 have been utilised, according to the announcement.

Despite a scarcity of vaccinations, the Sindh government confirmed a day earlier that no vaccination centres in the province, including Karachi, had been shuttered, adding that the hours of certain centres had been shortened until the province’s supplies were replaced.

In response to questions about vaccine shortages and centre closures, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah informed Dawn.com that just 225 mobile vaccination units, which should not be mistaken with vaccination centres, had been temporarily closed.

He went on to say that the Sindh government had previously authorised 60 private institutions to provide vaccinations in the province, but “that facility has also been closed because of a lack of availability of vaccines.”

Read more:https://pakobserver.net/covid/