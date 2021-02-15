COVID-19 vaccination – Pakistan opens registration of citizens aged 65 or above

COVID-19 vaccination – Pakistan opens registration of citizens aged 65 or above

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the process of registration of citizens aged sixty-five and above has been started for vaccination against COVID-19.

In a tweet on Monday, the chief of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) said the registration can be done by sending CNIC number on 1166. He said the vaccination of this age group will start next month.

The South Asian country will use the tranche of vaccine doses it gets via the global COVAX platform to vaccinate citizens over the age of 65.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had started its countrywide vaccination drive with the frontline healthcare workers being the first one to receive the jabs. Pakistan has so far approved four COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use including two from China and one each from UK and Russia.

