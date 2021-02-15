COVID-19 vaccination – Pakistan opens registration of citizens aged 65 or above

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the process of registration of citizens aged sixty-five and above has been started for vaccination against COVID-19.

In a tweet on Monday, the chief of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) said the registration can be done by sending CNIC number on 1166. He said the vaccination of this age group will start next month.

Pleased to announce that registration for getting covid vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above. Just write down ur CNIC number and send message on 1166. Inshallah vaccinations for this age group will start in march — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 15, 2021

The South Asian country will use the tranche of vaccine doses it gets via the global COVAX platform to vaccinate citizens over the age of 65.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had started its countrywide vaccination drive with the frontline healthcare workers being the first one to receive the jabs. Pakistan has so far approved four COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use including two from China and one each from UK and Russia.