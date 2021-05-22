Covid-19: Vaccination for citizens over 30 begins today

On Saturday, the government will begin vaccinating citizens aged 30 and up against the covid-19.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who also serves as the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), declared on Friday that the government will begin vaccinations for people aged 30 and up on Saturday. After the start of the vaccination programme in Pakistan, 1,193,441 citizens have been vaccinated.

More than 34,568 individuals have been vaccinated against the infection in the last 24 hours. Pakistan has also required people aged 18 and up who plan to go abroad to get vaccinations on the spot. They will be required to present their work permit, iqama, or passport to vaccination workers, who will then administer the vaccine after entering their details.

Pakistan confirmed 4,007 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cases to nearly 900,000 on Saturday as the nation navigates the third wave.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 88 more people have died as a result of the outbreak, bringing the total number of people who have died to 20,177.

Meanwhile, with 63,436 active cases throughout the world, Pakistan’s covid-19 positivity rate was 6.43 percent.

In addition, 813,855 citizens in the world have recovered from the virus so far.

According to the official site, Sindh’s cumulative number of covid-19 patients has crossed 306,707, with 4,891 deaths so far.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Punjab is 333,057, with 9,739 people dying as a result of the virus, while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 24,413, with 270 deaths.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the virus has infected 129,013 people, resulting in 3,900 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, the virus has infected 18,651 people, resulting in 526 deaths.

