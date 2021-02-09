Covid-19 test conducted at Pakistan Observer

Staff Reporter

The management of the Pakistan Observer on Tuesday organized COVID-19 free testing for its employees at the offices of the daily.

The measure was taken to ensure health of the workers of Pakistan Observer and the virus-free working environment in its various sections.

A team of competent doctors conducted COVID-19 test of the staff members of Pakistan Observer and also briefed them about the virus and various symptoms which indicate a person might be affected with COVID-19. On this occasion, employees of various sections of the daily—Admin block, Marketing, Social Diary, Accounts and Newsroom— underwent the tests quite free of cost.

It may be mentioned here that hand sanitizers and facemasks have already been made available at the entrance of the daily and neither any staff member nor visitor can enter the premises of the newspaper unless and until he/she is wearing a face mask properly and following other health protocols.

Some two dozen staff members underwent COVID-19 tests on Tuesday and according to the team of doctors that conducted the COVID-19 tests, results of the tests will be shared on Wednesday (today).