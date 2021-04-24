Covid-19 spike: Educational institutes closed in Islamabad till May 17

All kinds of educational institutions/schools would remain closed including classes from 9-12 till May 17, owing to surge in coronavirus cases in the federal capital.

According to a notification issued by district magistrate on Saturday, the educational institutes were advised to shift to online learning only.

Similarly, the administrations also banned all types of indoor and outdoor dining. However, takeaways/home delivery was allowed.

The shops and marakiz(centres) would remain closed from 6:00 pm till Sehr.

The public and private offices in Islamabad would observe office hours from 9:00 AM to 2:00 p.m. with strict compliance of 50 percent work from home policy.

Other Nonpharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) would remain in place as per the guidelines of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to limit spread of the pandemic.