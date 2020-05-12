Covid-19 SOPs reviewed

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch Tuesday paid a surprise visit and reviewed implementation over Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintenance of social distancing against COVID-19 here in different markets of the city. During his visit to Chandni shopping centre in Sadder area, Commissioner advised shopkeepers and costumers to adopt precautionary measures and maintain social distancing failing which shops would be sealed. Baloch said COVID-19 was a global pandemic and precaution was the only way to contain it from being spread. He said government had allowed to open specific businesses on assurances extended by traders to adopt SOP therefore shopkeepers are bound to ensure implementation on these decisions.