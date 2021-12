A total of 244 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, lifting the country’s caseload to 1,289,293.

According to the National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) data, 244 new infections emerged after 39,387 samples were tested during this period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 per cent, the country’s nerve centre for Covid response said.