COVID-19: Sindh govt to start vaccinating elderly prisoners

According to a statement released Monday, the Sindh Health Department will begin vaccinating prisoners above the age of 50 on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

According to the issued statement the vaccine campaign is intended to directly help people who are in jail since this segment of population is especially disadvantaged and overlooked.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho made the announcement during a press conference on March 30, 2021, during which she said that registration of prisoners over the age of 50 will begin soon across the province.

Dr. Pechuho, on the other hand, has agreed that, in order to guarantee that any elderly demographic is vaccinated as soon as possible, the population in jails cannot be overlooked, and the transition cannot be postponed any longer.

On April 7, 2021, a program to vaccinate prisoners over the age of 50 against COVID-19 will start. The vaccination program will be introduced throughout Sindh, with 2,532 prisoners being vaccinated, according to the announcement.

