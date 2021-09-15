COVID-19: Sindh govt allows businesses to work till 10pm amid decline in cases

The provincial government of Sindh relaxed several COVID-19 related restrictions on Wednesday, citing the decreasing trend of COVID-19 infections in the province.

Markets, shops, and other enterprises in Sindh are allowed to stay open until 10 p.m. with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs, according to a notice issued by the Sindh Home Department.

On Sundays, however, markets will be closed.

Pharmacies, medical institutions, grocery stores, and other vital services are now permitted to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Indoor dining

Only vaccinated individuals are allowed to dine inside till 11:59 p.m., according to the Sindh government. Vaccination cards, on the other hand, will be required for all customers.

Wedding ceremonies

Indoor weddings and related ceremonies with a maximum of 200 guests are only permitted for vaccinated people.

Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 numbers have been steadily decreasing over the past two days, with the positivity rate declining to 4.78 percent. According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s data, 2,714 new cases were recorded on wednesday morning.

After 56,733 COVID-19 tests were taken in the past 24 hours, 2,714 additional cases were discovered. The overall number of cases now stands at 1,212,809.

Daily counts are going lower, with active cases falling below 80,000 for the first time since early August. Currently, there are 77,532 active cases.

Another 73 individuals have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 26,938.

After 10,923 individuals recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, the total number of people who have recovered has surpassed 1.1 million. Approximately 1,108,339 individuals have recovered as of today.

In Pakistan, COVID-19 infections are on the decline, with 3,406 new cases recorded on average each day. That’s 58 percent of the top, which was reached on June 17 with the highest day average ever recorded.

So far, Pakistan has given out at least 68,227,337 doses of COVID vaccination. Assuming that each individual requires two doses, it would be enough to vaccinate 15.8% of the country’s population.

Pakistan gave an average of 1,040,926 dosages per day over the latest week reported. At this pace, administering enough dosages for another 10% of the population will take another 42 days.

