Covid-19: Schools to return to normal across Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Thursday announced that all educational institutions would resume “normal classes” from next week.

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in a tweet said that the decision was taken in a meeting held today in light of the reduced level of coronavirus spread in the country amid the launch of the school vaccination program.

Keeping in view the development, “it has been decided in today’s NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October,” he wrote.

Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 7, 2021

