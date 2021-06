A senior pediatricians has said the number of Indo-nesian children contracting the coronavirus has al-most tripled since May, with infant deaths from Covid-19 rising sharply as the country suffers its most severe wave of infections so far, Reuters re-ports.

Dr Aman Pulungan, head of Indonesia’s pedi-atric society, said weekly child deaths from Covid-19 rose to 24 last week from 13 in the previous week, many under five years old. Aman said infections among minors were rising fast.