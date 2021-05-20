Covid-19 restrictions to remain in place: Murad

Staff Reporter Karachi

The Sindh government on Thursday decided to maintain the Covid-19 restrictions in place due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases witnessed after Eidul Fitr.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the provincial task force on Covid-19, presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and attended by provincial ministers, chief secretary, law enforcers and representatives from the World Health Organisation.

The Sindh government’s decision comes a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced the lifting of a number of restrictions imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

This included the staggered reopening of educational institutions in districts where the positivity rate was less than 5pc and resumption of outdoor dining.

On Thursday, the Sindh chief minister expressed alarm at the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the province.

“A record 20,421 coronavirus tests were conducted on Wednesday out of which 9,000 were in Karachi,” he said, adding that 2,076 cases had been confirmed positive, which meant a positivity rate of 10.2 per cent. He added that the positivity rate for Karachi stood at 16.82pc.