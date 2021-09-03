COVID-19: Punjab closes schools again amid rising cases

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has stated on Twitter that the provincial government has decided to shut schools for six days starting Monday owing to the increasing COVID-19 situation.

“All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due to COVID 19 conditions,” the minister tweeted.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due COVID 19 conditions. Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 3, 2021

Murad Raas emphasized the need of following COVID-19 SOP. “Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families.”

Pakistan’s COVID-19 graph has been exhibiting a downward trend this week, with the country registering fewer than 4,000 daily infections.

The South Asian country added 3,787 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 1,171,578, according to statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre on Friday morning.

For the last three days, the number of active COVID-19 cases has also been decreasing. The number of active cases dropped to 90,076 on Friday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.33%.

According to NCOC statistics, the death toll has officially surpassed 26,000 people and is currently at 26,035.

Daily recoveries continue to outweigh daily new cases in the country. Over 6,595 recoveries were made in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in Pakistan to 1,055,467.

Pakistan is reporting an average of 3,911 new infections each day, which is 67 percent more than the peak – the highest daily average since June 17.

So far, the country has given out at least 58,156,714 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Assuming that each individual requires two doses, it would be enough to vaccinate 13.4 percent of the country’s population.

Pakistan gave an average of 1,019,949 dosages per day over the latest week reported. It will take another 43 days to deliver enough dosages for another 10% of the population at this pace.

Pakistan on Wednesday received the first consignment of one million doses of Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, announced the Ministry of Health.

The Russian vaccine, which was approved by the Pakistani government earlier this year for emergency use, has been purchased by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/