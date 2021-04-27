COVID-19: Public hospitals in Islamabad halted surgeries to save oxygen

ISLAMABAD – Administration in federal capital has directed all public hospitals to temporarily halt previously scheduled surgeries in order to save oxygen for Covid-19 patients amid intensifying third wave of pandemic in the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) statistics show there are 5075 patients are on critical care with country recording 142 deaths and 4,487 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours.

The CDA Hospital, the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, the Government Services Hospital, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), and the Polyclinic have suspended the surgeries to save the life-saving gas in order to tackle any untoward situation.

Amid fears of possible shortage of the gas, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday hinted that Pakistan could import Oxygen from Iran and China if the Covid situation worsens.

Pakistan records over 4,400 infections in a day

Pakistan’s worsening coronavirus situation appears to be escalating, with over 4,400 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 804,939 on Tuesday.

Pakistan conducted 43,981 coronavirus tests, of which 4,487 were positive, according to the government’s database for monitoring the virus’s spread.

With 142 new deaths, Pakistan’s overall coronavirus death count now stands at 17,329. With 107 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, Punjab has the highest death toll.

With 87,794 active cases, the country’s positivity rate has risen to 10.2 percent, whereas the total number of recoveries has hit 699,816.

According to a health ministry spokesperson, no cases of the Indian covid-19 have yet been identified in Pakistan; however, Pakistan is reportedly registering cases of the UK’s new coronavirus variant, the first three of which were reported in Karachi in December last year.

The spokesperson also said that land and air travel are currently prohibited from India as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the Indian strain of covid-19.

The government has imposed a series of controls in order to mitigate the damages suffered as the third outbreak of coronavirus intensifies.

