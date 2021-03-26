Covid-19 positivity ratio crosses 10pc

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio shot on Thursday past 10% and the death toll crossed 14,000 as the country battles a third wave of the virus.

The National Command and Operation Centre said Pakistan carried out 38,858 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,946 returned positive, taking the national positivity ratio to 10.15%.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 640,988 and the active cases stand at 37,985.

A breakdown of the total cases showed that 263,815 cases have been detected in Sindh, 205,314 cases in Punjab, 81,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,395 in Balochistan, 53,684 in Islamabad, 4,977 in Gilgit Baltistan and 12,016 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.