COVID-19 plays havoc worldwide

M Younus Khokhar

CORONAVIRUSES (CoV) are a large

family of viruses that cause illness

ranging from common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The new strain of coronavirus currently rampant all over the world has not been previously identified in humans. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people.

Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from mongoose like cats to humans and MERS-CoV from camels to humans. The new strain of coronavirus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes has been named “Coronavirus Disease 2019” (abbreviated “COVID-19”). COVID-19 was first reported from Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China on 31 December 2019. Wuhan, where over three thousand people have so far died, has been characterised as an epicentre of the disease. Thousands of others in the city are infected and are under treatment.

In Pakistan, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 21 after Gilgit-Baltistan reported its third patient on 12th March 2020. Karachi has been the worst affected city so far, with 15 of the total confirmed cases. Of the remaining, two cases have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan and one case each in Islamabad, Hyderabad and Quetta. In Sindh, all educational institutions have been closed for over two and half months to protect the students from coronavirus infection. According to the statistics released by the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, 894,256 incoming travellers have been screened, 271 people are in hospitals as suspected cases whereas 471 tests have been performed to detect COVID-19. The World Health Organisation’s Country Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, has reviewed arrangements for coronavirus screening at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and expressed his satisfaction.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever and cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. Complete clinical picture with regard to COVID-19 is not fully known. Information gathered so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild. Reports from China suggest that serious illness occurs in 16% of infected cases. Older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes are more vulnerable.

Standard recommendations to prevent the spread of infection include repeated and thorough cleaning of hands with a hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, eat thoroughly cooked meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing. Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing because when someone coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately because the droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19. If you have fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical care as early as possible. Stay home if you feel unwell. Follow the directions of your local health authorities. Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare providers, your national and local public health authority or your employer on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 as the national and local authorities will have the most up-to-date information on whether COVID-19 is spreading in your area. They are the best placed people to advise on what the people in your area should be doing to protect themselves. However, there is no need to panic. Stay calm, observe principles of hygiene and act upon the standard recommendations to safeguard yourself and your children and the people around you. Also avoid going to the crowded places which pose a greater risk of infection.

—The writer is a freelance journalist and is temporarily based in the UK.