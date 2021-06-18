Covid-19: Pakistan reports less than 2% positivity rate

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan reported additional 39 fatalities from COVID-19, with a positive rate of less than 2%.

According to the National Command and Operation Center’s most recent statistics, 54,647 covid-19 tests were conducted throughout the country in the past 24 hours, with 1,043 individuals testing positive and 39 people dying as a result of the virus.

The rate of covid-19 positive cases in the country has fallen to 1.9 percent, according to the official site.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 21,913 individuals in the nation so far, with 946,227 cases and 888,505 persons recovering from the virus. The total number of active cases is now 35,809.

For the first time since March 24, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan fell below 40,000 earlier this week. On March 24, there were 37,985 active cases.

For the first time since March 24, Pakistan’s number of active coronavirus cases has fallen below 40,000.

Several areas of Sindh, including Hyderabad, ran out of vaccinations a day earlier as the government ramped up its immunization drive.

Due to a shortage of vaccinations, 40 percent of vaccination centers in Hyderabad and portions of lower Sindh were temporarily shuttered, according to the Sindh Health Department.

Meanwhile, individuals who were visiting the remaining vaccination centers were only able to receive the second dosage of the coronavirus vaccine.

The scarcity of vaccinations is being caused by the federal government’s failure to provide supplies to Sindh, according to the Sindh Health Department, with fresh stock scheduled to arrive by June 20.

According to the district health officer in Hyderabad, 21 immunization centers had run out of vaccine supplies.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/