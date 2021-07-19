COVID-19: Pakistan’s total number of active cases approaching 50,000 mark

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is approaching 50,000, with 48,850 currently recorded.

In Pakistan, another 30 individuals have died as a result of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, with 2,452 new cases recorded.

In the past 24 hours, 49,503 COVID-19 tests were performed throughout the country, according to the National Command and Operation’s daily data sheet on coronavirus. 2,452 of them were found to be positive.

The positivity rate, according to the official data, is 4.95 percent.

The number of fatalities from coronavirus in the nation has risen to 22,811, with a total of 991,727 cases.

Sindh has the most fatalities in the past 24 hours, followed by Punjab. Twenty-one individuals died on ventilators out of the thirty people who died in the previous 24 hours.

As of July 19, there were 48,850 active coronavirus infections in Pakistan. Sindh has 19,655 active cases, Punjab 17,178, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7,168, Islamabad Capital Territory 1,916, Balochistan 1,962, Gilgit-Baltistan 612, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,012.

According to NCOC’s daily statistics, 903 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing Pakistan’s overall number of recoveries to 920,066. In Balochistan, there is no patient on the vent.

Asad Umar, the chief of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), has advised people who have not been vaccinated against COVId-19 to stay away from northern areas.

Umar stated that care is required during the Eid holidays “so that your entertainment does not become the cause of someone’s death” during a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

Those who do not get vaccinated are seven times more likely to acquire COVID-19 than those who receive both doses, according to the NCOC head.

He said, “Please get vaccinated.”

He claims that following vaccination, the chance of contracting the COVID-19 is much decreased and that even if one contracts the virus after vaccination, they will be protected from severe illness and death.

According to Umar, 22.1 million individuals have been immunized thus far.

The threat of Delta variant

Meanwhile, Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, stated today that 2,500 new cases are reported every day.

He cautioned that the Delta (Indian) strain of the virus is rapidly spreading and urged individuals to wear masks while in the company of others.

Last week, Umar warned that owing to a lack of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the propagation of the Delta version, the fourth COVID-19 wave may commence in Pakistan.

Dr. Nausheen Hamid, the Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary, stated three days ago that the Delta variety accounts for 50 percent of all infections in Pakistan.

Out of 163 positive cases recorded in Karachi on Thursday, 65 were found to be of the Delta variant.

Indoor restaurants, amusement parks, water parks, tourist attractions, theatres, gyms, and indoor activities have all been banned by the Sindh government.

In addition, schools have been closed throughout the province. Exams will be held for students in grades nine and above, after which schools will be closed to them as well.

Delta is 55 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was itself 50 percent more transmissible than the original Wuhan virus, according to the World Health Organization.

