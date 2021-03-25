COVID-19: Pakistan’s positivity ratio crosses 10%

As Pakistan fights a third outbreak of the virus, the coronavirus positivity rate crosses 10% on Thursday, and the death toll surpassed 14,000.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan conducted 38,858 checks in the last 24 hours, with 3,946 of them yielding a positive result, bringing the national positivity rate to 10.15 percent.

The new cases bring the overall number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan to 640,988, with 37,985 active cases.

Sindh has 263,815 cases, Punjab has 205,314 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 81,787 cases, Balochistan has 19,395 cases, Islamabad has 53,684 cases, Gilgit Baltistan has 4,977 cases, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 12,016 cases.

In the last 24 hours, the country has lost 63 people to the lethal virus, bringing the total number of people killed in the region to 14,028.

Since being positive for coronavirus, 588,975 people have recovered.

Given the worsening coronavirus situation across the world, the NCOC agreed to strengthen the restrictions earlier this week.

Read more