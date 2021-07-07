COVID-19: Pakistan’s positivity rate surpasses 3%

For the first time in the past 20 days, Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate surpassed 3% on Wednesday morning.

A percentage of 3.27 percent was observed across the country. On June 17, the positivity rate stood at 3% for the first time.

According to statistics from Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre, another 17 individuals died from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC’s most recent data, 46,287 COVID-19 tests were performed throughout the nation in the past 24 hours, with 1,517 individuals testing positive.

The overall number of individuals who have died as a result of the virus is 22,469, and the total number of cases is 966,007, with 909,525 people who have recovered so far. A total of 34,013 cases are currently active.

So far, just 3.5 percent of Pakistan’s population has been vaccinated, according to statistics.

Despite the government’s efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible against the new coronavirus, just a minimal amount of population received vaccination.

Only 3.5 percent of the 100 million individuals who are eligible for the anti-COVID-19 vaccination have been completely vaccinated, according to a report by Geo News.

As of July 6, the NCOC reported that a total of 17,390,346 vaccine shots had been administered throughout the country.

More than 14% of the population has been partly vaccinated, according to statistics, and 290,377 vaccination injections were given throughout the country on July 5.

In the wake of breaches of COVID-19 SOPs, the NCOC has issued a stern warning.

Following the easing of limitations, the NCOC issued a warning of severe restrictions on Monday, citing violations of coronavirus SOPs in numerous sectors.

According to a statement from the NCOC, the warning came at a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

The forum voiced grave worry about SOP violations in restaurants, in-door gyms, wedding halls, transportation, marketplaces, and tourism attractions, among other industries.

