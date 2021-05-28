Covid-19: Pakistan’s positivity rate drops below 5%

Pakistan continues to see a drop in covid-19 infections, with the country’s positive rate falling below 5% for the fourth day in a row on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) statistics, 67 additional individuals died as a result of the covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 20,607 throughout the country.

The NCOC said that 2,482 new infections had appeared in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cases to 913,784 throughout the nation.

Across the nation, the positivityrate is 4.8 percent. The number of active cases has risen to 59,018 with a total of 831,744 recoveries.

Sindh has recorded 314,158 cases so far, Punjab 337,775, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 131,411 cases, Islamabad 80,927 cases, Balochistan 24,908, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,060 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,545 cases.

Pakistan reported a positivity rate of 4.34 percent yesterday, the lowest since March 6, as the country’s covid-19 infections continue to drop.

The country’s positivity rating was 4.2 percent on March 6.

Coronavirus vaccination campaigns are now taking place around the country. Pakistan has extended registration for covid-19 immunisation to persons aged 19 and above.

The decision was reached during a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday, which was chaired by Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar.

“So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination,” Umar tweeted.

Previously, the government had decided to allow Pakistanis over the age of 18 who had obtained a work visa or were already working in another country to be vaccinated. They will be required to present their work visa or passport to vaccination staff, who will examine the documents before administering the vaccine.

Over 5,843,000 people in Pakistan have been vaccinated against the novel virus. By the end of this year, the government plans to vaccinate 70 million people against Covid-19.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) is proposing to revert to using the old name for the Chinese single-dose coronavirus vaccine it produces i.e. CanSino Bio.

At the National Institutes of Health, 120,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been prepared, with a launch ceremony scheduled for the end of May. The NIH used PakVac for the first shipment of 500 doses, although it is now contemplating using the term CanSino Bio for the remaining vaccine shipments.

“There has been a change of mind and the vaccine would be called CanSino Bio as the Chinese are sensitive about the names of their products,” an official of the NIH said.

The vaccine developed at the NIH with CanSino Biologics in China has passed internal quality assurance monitoring.

The NIH would be able to deliver three million doses each month, eliminating Pakistan’s reliance on other countries for the Covid-19 vaccine dramatically.

