Covid-19: Pakistan’s positivity rate below 3% in 4 months

Pakistan reported a drop in covid-19 infections on Tuesday, with the positivity rate falling below 3% for the first time in over four months. The current positivity rate in Pakistan is 2.94 percent.

According to the latest statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 57 more persons have died as a result of the covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 21,376.

According to the NCOC, 1,383 additional infections have been reported in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cases to 935,013 throughout the nation.

The number of current cases has risen to 46,190, with 867,447 recoveries made nationally.

Punjab has seen the highest fatalities in the recent 24 hours, followed by Sindh. 18 persons died on ventilators, out of a total of 53 fatalities.

In Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, no one is on a ventilator.

According to the NCOC, the total number of cases recorded in Sindh is 324,535, Punjab is 342,805, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 134,781, Islamabad is 81,806, Balochistan is 25,893, Azad Jammu and Kashmir is 19,538 and Gilgit Baltistan is 5,655.

Vaccination campaigns against the coronavirus are taking place around the country for everyone over the age of 18.

Sindh has lifted coronavirus restrictions that had been in effect for the previous 15 days.

The conclusions were made during a Sindh Coronavirus Task Force meeting on Sunday. Dr. Azra Pechuho, Sindh Health Minister, was in attendance, as were Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Senator Murtaza Wahab, Nasir Shah, police higher-ups, World Health Organization (WHO) representatives, and other key government figures.

Sindh schools and educational institutions reopened a day early for grades 9 and above, while businesses and marketplaces were permitted to stay open until 8 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

All merchants and employees, however, must be inoculated against the coronavirus.

Restaurants have also extended their outside eating hours till 12 a.m. Restaurants must, however, guarantee that persons sitting in outside areas are separated by a suitable distance.

The provincial administration has agreed to reopen the beaches, as well as the Sea View and all salons and beauty parlors.

